It's a Summer Cool-Down With Fall Flair at Salt & Straw Ice Cream

What to Know The Harvest Festival Series at Salt & Straw

Spiced Goat Cheese Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Apple Sherbet, and three more ice cream flavors inspired by fall

The limited-time flavors are available at local scoop shops and via the online shop, too

It's not uncommon to see the word "falloween" in the advertisements that regularly pop up around September, for the few weeks that span the later part of the ninth month right through to the beginning of the tenth month do possess a fall feeling in addition rocking some Halloween overtones.

But what's the combo-like word that describes the period of time when it is still extremely hot outside but September has begun, making us long for autumn's cooler ways?

Call it Summertember, if you like, and then search out those particular seasonal treats that are A) cool to eat and B) full of fall flavor.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Salt & Straw understands our feelings on this matter. The Portland-started, all-across-SoCal scoop shops, which are known for their artisanal ice creams, are sweet spots to visit on toasty afternoons, particularly if you crave a frosty and luscious confection.

But toasty September afternoons are a different subject: We're longing for caramel-y, apple-fun tastes, the sorts of goodies that say that the heat may soon abate and autumn will begin in earnest.

The Harvest Festival Series debuted at Salt & Straw at the start of the month, meaning that you can whimsically weather September's triple-digit days by taking a quick trip to icy autumnville.

The fall-inspired flavors include Beecher's Flagship Cheese w/ Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls, Caramel Apple Sherbet, Pinot Poached Pear Sherbet, Plum & Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread, and Spiced Goat Cheese Pumpkin Pie.

These flavors, which may make you feel like you're wearing flannel, at least in your mind, won't be around long, however; they're part of a limited-time, gone-before-we-know-it series.

Much like Summertember will be gone before we know it, that curious combination of summer-like days and autumn-on-the-wind longings.

Fulfill those longings now, either at a scoop shop or by ordering The Harvest Festival Series pints for delivery. One taste and you may occupy that short-lived but memorable space between summer and fall, the early-September-ish span when temps are running high and our autumn-associated desires are deep.