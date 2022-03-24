It's an ‘Easter Eggtravaganza' at Irvine Park Railroad

What to Know The family attraction is located at Irvine Regional Park in Orange

The Easter Eggstravaganza happens daily from March 26 to April 16

Free admission; $15 Easter Bunny visits, and other activities have an additional fee

Easter is still a few festive weeks out, but you can bet that a certain remarkable rabbit is already hopping about to and fro as he industriously prepares for the springtime celebrations.

This shouldn't surprise anyone in the least, if you've ever seen a particularly busy bunny.

For our long-of-ear buddies always seem to be on the move, and when a certain spring holiday is on approach, the hare at the helm, the Easter Bunny, is famous for putting several merry moments into motion.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You only need to look to Irvine Regional Park, and its beloved attraction, the one with the choo-choo tracks and all of those kid-entertaining activities, to see the spring-style celebrating starting up.

It's the Irvine Park Railroad we're jumping up and down about, the adorable outdoor destination that's full of activities for youngsters and their grown-ups to enjoy.

And the attraction, which just celebrated 26 years in February, is already getting the joyful jump on Easter-style ebullience, even before April arrives.

For the Easter Eggstravaganza hops into the park-pretty setting on March 26, for several days filled with Easter Bunny visits, Easter egg hunts, and a host of activities, including train rides and cookie decorating.

Some of the gleeful goings-on, super-cute to-dos created for youngsters to enjoy?

They're themed to the holiday, so be sure to check out the egg basket toss and bunny round-up, a sweet spin on the classic ring toss.

Admission to the Easter Eggstravaganza is free, while visits with the Easter Bunny are $15 (and you'll get a gratis photo, too).

The various activities will require one or more tickets, and tickets are $6 each. If you're curious about the Easter egg hunt, that requires two tickets, and may sell out, so arrive early if you can.

Bonnets on, SoCal: One of the sweetest and most nostalgic spots to celebrate Easter is opening for the season, with kid-cute pursuits and cameos by the best-known bunny in all the land.