It's Cold Out, but the 2022 OC Fair Has ‘Sunshine' to Spare

What to Know OC Fair 2022 will take place on select dates from July 15 through Aug. 14

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

Tickets are now on sale; $12 select Wednesdays and Thursdays, $14 Fridays-Sundays

You've pulled out every mitten in the closet, and borrowed your neighbor's parka, and you're wearing woolly socks, the kind that are excessively nubby.

And yet? You can't authentically replicate that special aura of summertime outside of the summer fun that appears in your daydreams.

Think all of the hot thoughts you want, but the fact remains: Winter is just a few days away in Southern California, and, if we're to be quite honest, it arrived early.

But the OC Fair people have a sunshiny solution: You can, right now, in the final days of fall 2021, buy your ticket to the 2022 extravaganza, which will unfurl, with midway attractions, animal cuteness, and fried treats, from July 15 through Aug. 14.

And not only can you secure your entrance to the oh-so-much-stuff-to-do delight, but you can ponder its 2022 theme, which was officially unveiled on Dec. 16: "Feel the Sunshine."

Are you feeling the sunshine? No? Then best pop by the fair's website, which brims with beam-filled, sundress-lovely, shorts-and-flip-flops photos from years gone by.

Here's something that is rife with sunshine, too: Ticket prices will not go up, but rather will stay at the level they've been for the last few years. So the price for general admission? It's $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $14 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

"We are excited to invite everyone to come out to the 2022 OC Fair and 'Feel the Sunshine,'" said OC Fair & Event Center CEO Michele Richards.

"Our limited capacity, advance ticket sale model worked out so well last year that we are bringing it back so fairgoers can have more great experiences."

And if you're hoping to rock out to a concert at the Pacific Amphitheatre and The Hangar? Tickets for some shows are already on sale, too.

The sunshine, in short, is being felt, even seven months in advance.

"The annual OC Fair is a wonderful opportunity to provide fun and education to the community," said OC Fair Board Chair Doug La Belle.

"Our guests get to experience agriculture, our competitions, Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall along with all the excitement of the carnival, food and entertainment."

It is, in short, one of our region's most venerable and vivacious parties, a month-long merriment that offers a little bit of everything to a whole lot of everyone.

"Feel the Sunshine," now, by casting a light on this site.