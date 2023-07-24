It's hot, but feel the chill: Knott's Scary Farm tickets are going on sale

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm 2023 at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Sept. 21 through Oct. 31 (select nights)

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24

Monday can be so very monstrous, or so the popular wisdom has us believing.

But the first weekday's wicked proclivities generally extend to more run-of-the-mill matters, like an empty gas tank, a wrinkled work outfit, and traffic, so much traffic.

Sometimes, though, actual spooky-type stuff materializes on a mildly monstrous Monday, all to remind us that the world has a delightfully dastardly dimension, the sort of outlandish fantasy that helps us weather even the most humdrum of weekdays.

Look to Knott's Scary Farm, the famous fright festival. It haunts Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park over several autumn nights and has for, oh golly, 50 years.

That's right: The ghostiest Ghost Town in all the West is marking its half-century anniversary in 2023, or scare-iversary, if you like, beginning on Sept. 21.

But the popular event isn't waiting for fall to sell tickets; you can snag your admission beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

This "culmination of five decades of terror" will feature "10 frightening mazes, 5 sinister scare zones, and 4 hair-raising shows," promises the terror-delivering team behind the theme park happening. The destination's Ghost Town is a main hub of the Halloween-style sights, but the eek-out unfurls, like so many poisonous vines, into other parts of the park.

Why are tickets becoming available at the end of July, when the sun is high and the heat is hot?

You guessed it: July 24 is 100 days to Halloween, making this an eerily apt moment to jumpstart the fright-tastic fun.