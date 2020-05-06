It’s Hot, but Snow Valley’s Guaranteed Pass Is on Sale

What to Know Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs

If you won't be able to use your 2020-2021 pass, you can defer the value to the 2021-2022 season (by Dec. 15, 2020) if it hasn't been used

A number of passes are available, including one that includes holiday and night skiing

It's on the blazing side outside, and we'll soon be in the middle of a super-scorcher, at least for a few mighty hot May days.

Winter is not in the house, in short, nor will it be for several months.

But Snow Valley Mountain Resort, in Running Springs, is already looking to the next ski and ride season, and, yes, the season after that.

For its Guaranteed Winter Season Passes just went on sale, on May 1, and while it is the pass for the upcoming 2020-2021 season, there is an asterisk to keep in mind.

And that fine print is this: You'll be able "to defer value" on your purchased pass, to the 2021-2022 season, if necessary.

How it will work? The resort revealed that "2020-2021 pass purchasers have option to defer value of their pass towards a 2021-2022 Snow Valley season pass — provided the 2020-2021 pass was never used."

"Deferral deadline is December 15, 2020. If government officials prevent resort from opening for 2020-2021 season, all passes will be honored for 2021-2022 season."

The team behind the resort is keeping an eye on the coronavirus response, government policy, and what cold-weather recreation might look like when winter draws closer.

Thinking about going for a pass now? There are a few options to peruse, including the Anytime Season Pass, which you can use on holidays as well as whenever night skiing is open.

There's a Midweek Season Pass, too, if you're more of a weekdayer when it comes to your snow days, but note that it excludes holidays.

Take a look now at the good-through-June-1 prices, as well as various options, discounts, and perks associated with each pass.

And definitely read up on the deferral policy, and memorize the date when you'll need to defer by, should you purchase a pass: Dec. 15, 2020.