It's Masumoto peach season at Tanaka Farms (but order your fruit fast)

What to Know Tanaka Farms offers a limited number of Masumoto Family Farm peaches and nectarines each June

The fruit will go on sale at 4 p.m. on June 14; $39.99 a box (limited three boxes); pick up at the Irvine farm on June 16

The Fresno County farm sells its popular peaches through a select number of locations, including Tanaka Farms, each year

Pies, tarts, doughnuts, cobblers, bread, salads, and savory dishes: The peach is positively peachy in so many spring and summer snacks.

Starting with the most succulent, golden, juicy, zingy, and zazzy fruit, though, is key to the cuisine, whether it hails from the dessert realm or the dinner column.

And some of the most famous fruit on this coast, and perhaps any other, grows at Masumoto Family Farm in Fresno County.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Del Rey, which is just a short toodle southeast of Fresno, may not be close enough to swiftly swing by to stock up on the family-run farm's sunny superstars, but good news: Tanaka Farms in Irvine has been a much-loved late-spring stop for Masumoto peaches and nectarines.

The news gets even brighter, for 2023 pre-ordering begins at 4 p.m. on June 14. As with past years, the orders are expected to fill up quickly, as the quantity is limited.

Two tempting jewels will be in the spotlight this go-around: The Spring Lady Peach, which is described as "(a)romatic, light sweetness, a wonderful prelude to the rest of the season," and the Rose Diamond Nectarine.

"If a nectarine could be a firework, this one would be it. Full of unbelievable spark, the acid dances on your taste buds," is the scrumptious description from the Tanaka Farms team.

Boxes are $39.99 and there is a maximum of three boxes per customer. You can see what is in the boxes and find out more information on the Tanaka Farms Facebook page.

You won't have to wait too long to pick up your flavorful and fragrant fruits: People who pre-order can stop by Tanaka Farms between 9:30 a.m. and 5 o'clock on Friday, June 16 to gather their peaches and nectarines.

And just before the weekend, too. Does this mean you'll make a tart, a salad, or a pie this Saturday and Sunday, one that is made especially zingy and zazzy by the inclusion of the marvelous Masumoto fruit?

Time to make some baking plans ASAP. If not, simply eat the peaches and nectarines in a sunny spot and savor the last days of spring.