It's National Cupcake Day, and Magnolia Bakery Has Delish Deals

What to Know Dec. 15 is National Cupcake Day

Magnolia Bakery has several online-only deals on Dec. 15, including the chance to save 10% on six Red Velvet Cupcakes

The bakery is also offering flat-rate shipping for $20

The number of nummables we encounter in December can seem countless, from tasty toffees, incredible caramels, the oh-so-classic sugar cookie, to all sorts of chocolate chip-studded breads.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

You can't peruse the holiday's crumb-laden catalog, though, without giving frosting-lush props to the cupcake. For while the desserts we just rattled off are all totally tempting, only cupcakes can double as decorations, thanks to the fact they can be stacked to form Christmas trees, snowmen, and such.

So cheers to you, dear cupcake. And we're cheers-ing even louder on Dec. 15, which just happens to be the cupcake's national food holiday, the day it sweetly stands in the celebratory spotlight.

Finding a cupcake? That's not too difficult, thanks to the fact that the petite-ish confection can be found in grocery stores, restaurants, and a number of Southern California bakeries, the sort of shops that have become nationally known for their way with batter, icing, and appetizing add-ins.

Magnolia Bakery, which was founded in New York City but has held sweet sway in Los Angeles for several years, is one of those dessertful destinations. And, oh hooray: Magnolia is paying homage to National Cupcake Day with an online deal.

"Online" is the main word here. You'll save 10% on some six-packs of the bakery's most-loved cupcakes, including that superstar, the Red Velvet.

You can also save on Flower Cupcakes, a Confetti Assortment, and other tasty types.

The bakery is also offering flat-rate shipping for $20.

Adding to the revelries? The bakery has a new website, which should make ordering a snap.

Of course, if you need a cupcake pronto, as one often does, you can always stop by the bakery's West Third location and buy one. Those in-shop goodies aren't on sale, but how nice to have a quick treat while supporting a classic cupcakery.

For more on this National Cupcake Day deal, click.