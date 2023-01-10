It's National Pizza Week and Pieology Is Celebrating

What to Know National Pizza Week starts the second Sunday of January

Pieology is offering its Pie Life members a free crust upgrade through Jan. 14

Every in-store guest is invited to enjoy a Signature or three-topping pizza and beverage for $10

Truth be told, we're always up for a national food holiday, and if the occasion centers around pizza? Melt some cheese and throw some sliced onions on top: Those are just about the greatest food holidays around.

Or perhaps we mean "crust" about, because when you merrily merry a perfect crust, some zazzy sauce, a smattering of shredded cheese, a caboodle of kicky toppings, you've probably got the world's most perfect snack.

Good thing, then, that our cuisine calendar boasts so many savory holidays devoted to the classic Italian dish, a delectable icon of the oven that is celebrated with numerous food holidays, from National Cheese Pizza Day to National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

But there are only a few pizza-centered celebrations that span numerous days, and as we enter the second week of January, we're in the delicious thick of one.

It's National Pizza Week, which begins melting each year on the second Sunday of January. And to celebrate? Pieology is offering a Premium Crust upgrade for its Pie Life Rewards members.

"Additionally, all in-store guests can enjoy a Signature or 3-top pizza + drink for $10," shares the company.

One more perk will pop up on Jan. 14, the final day of the week, promises Pieology.

If you think you have your pizza trivia memorized, the company is posting questions all week on its social media. Best challenge your pizza acumen now, for the year ahead has an appetizing line-up of pizza holidays still to come, oh yum.