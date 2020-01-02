It’s Oktoberfest in January at Wirtshaus

What to Know 345 N. La Brea Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 4

Food specials, stein-holding contest, more

What do January and September have in common? Well... not too much, overall.

After all, one is brisk and one is balmy.

One involves snow in the mountains and the other has its warm winds.

And the garden-ripe foods of September are rather lighter than the heartier eats of winter.

And yet? They're both starting-over months, the begin-again times, those moments when we buy new pencils and make resolutions and vow to clean out closets, cupboards, and game plans.

That they should also both have Oktoberfests, or at least events that are Oktoberfestian in nature, is not surprising in the least.

Wirtshaus German Restaurant and Biergarten, one of the oompah-pah-iest places in all of Los Angeles, can never quite let the spirit of September go, and the result? A monthly Bavarian Night, which boasts many of the merry hallmarks of the late-summer, early-fall festival.

The next Bavarian Night at the La Brea Avenue eatery is swinging into 2020 on Saturday, Jan. 4, and revelers can expect a host of snacky specials (and sippable specials, too), as well as staffers sporting dirndls and lederhosen (guests are of course welcome to show up in their Oktoberfest best, too, if they like).

And if carrying packages and trees and other holiday items in recent weeks has improved your arm strength, consider entering the stein-holding contest, another often uproarious element seen in a traditional Oktoberfest celebration.

September is a ways off, and the time of the major Oktoberfests, so find that festive fall spirit now, on La Brea, as 2020 rolls into gear.