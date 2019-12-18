It’s Time to Carol with the LA Phil

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Concert Hall

$38 and up

Caroling?

It is often portrayed as a pastime that involves moving from house to apartment to another house to the restaurant on the corner to another apartment, and so on, all while you keep on crooning Christmas-ready songs.

But the truth is you can stay put and sing carols, if you that's your preferred jam. And, if you happen to be at Walt Disney Concert Hall on the right day, at the right time, you can warble carols along with an incredibly talented choir in one of the greatest acoustic spaces in the Solar System.

Oh fa, la, and la, it's the annual Holiday Sing-Along at Walt Disney Concert Hall we're singing about here, an event that's so darn beloved that it happens twice in a single day.

And both times happen during daytime hours, which means you can move onto whatever merry affair you have planned for the evening.

A jazz combo and the "mighty pipe organ" are also woven through the spirited celebration, as are several of the Decembertime ditties you know so well (but be sure to glance at the paper in front of you should you need a refresher on whether "snow" or "glow" is the word you're trying to recall).

Santa will be there, too, in a "Winter Wonderland," so swing for your snapshot. Surely you'll be decked out in all manner of holly-laden togs?

Wear a picture-taking outfit, is all we're recommending. The choir will be well-attired, so perhaps you should be, too, if you're feeling the sartorial spirit.

Find tickets, details, and other merry must-knows at the LA Phil site now.