Jack Skellington Will Haunt Halloween Night, ‘Nightmare' Fans

What to Know An Oct. 31, 2021 show has been added, joining the show on Oct. 29

Banc of California Stadium

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13

What are your plans on the 31st of October, in this town of Halloween?

Los Angeles may not offer up as many merrily macabre sights as the Halloween Town seen in 1993's stop-motion feature "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," but it does traditionally flicker with plenty of pumpkin-glowful goings-on.

Which means that a Halloween maven has to be especially choosy when deciding how to spend Oct. 31.

For while the run-up to October's frightful finale may be long, eek-out aficionados must choose something special, event-wise, when it comes to the actual holiday.

Here's something sure to pique the curiosity of Pumpkin King fans in Southern California and beyond: Danny Elfman, the music-making icon behind the joyful gem's ultra-classic soundtrack, will perform along with the movie in a "live-to-film concert experience" on Oct. 31 at Banc of California Stadium.

A previous date, Oct. 29, was announced in the spring of 2021, but the Halloween night extravaganza was just unveiled in early September.

And tickets to this special night, which includes a host of not-too-creepy cameos and a full-scale orchestra? They go on sale on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10 in the morning.

Morningtime isn't especially spooky, but the 13th day of the month certainly has a Halloween Town-style ring to it.

Mr. Elfman will sing for Jack, which he also does in the film, while Ken Page will infuse the vivacious villain Oogie Boogie with all of his charismatic charm. Also set to appear? It's a Lock: "Weird Al" Yancovic will fill the sassy shoes of one of Oogie Boogie's mischievious henchpeople.

As is tradition, expect audience members to dress as various characters, from the brave Sally to Jack's BFF (best floating friend), Zero.

What's this?

It's not-too-secret passageway to more information, and you don't even need to enter through a magical tree: Find your ticket to Halloween Town now, and this one-of-a-kind live-to-film spectacular, here.