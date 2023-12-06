Jackalope Art Fair, that handmade wonderland, is hopping into Burbank

What to Know Dec. 9 and 10

Downtown Burbank

170+ vendors; soaps, clothing, handmade foods, ceramics, kitchenware, more

The middle weekend of December brims with a certain magic, it is true, but also a hurry-hurry, get-it-done spirit that pervades the lives of people in full holiday prep mode.

It so happens that there are two middle-ish December weekends in 2023, with the first landing, with all of the oomph of a sleigh alighting upon a rooftop, on Dec. 9 and 10.

It's still early-ish in the month, but not too early to finish stuffing those stockings and lining up the friend/work/cousin gifts. And here to help? Another major on the handmade-everything circuit, a free-to-enter art fair that will unfurl across a good portion of Downtown Burbank.

It's the Jackalope Art Fair, the artisanal event that just hopped into Pasadena's Central Park before Thanksgiving.

That scene bustled, but the Burbank affair may even be bustle-ier, as shoppers know they've entered the Crunch Time Zone.

What will be for sale? A little bit of everything-ish, with an emphasis on handmade, humorous, well-crafted, and unique goods. Baby toys, presents for plant people, pet beds, water bottle stickers, and all sorts of scarves perfect for a not-too-frosty California winter are on the tables.

Foods and goodies are for sale, too, while the restaurants of Downtown Burbank will be ready for those Jackalopers seeking a lunchtime respite.

Eclectic Hoops, Tolly's Treatments, and Bohemian Bowls are a few of the purveyors you'll find lining San Fernando Boulevard.

Again, no admission is required and you don't need a ticket. Have a pup with you? That's cool, just make sure your canine buddy is on a leash.