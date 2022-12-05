Jackalope's Free Indie Art Fair Will Hop Into Burbank

What to Know Jackalope Art Fair in Downtown Burbank

150+ artisans will sell indie items, handmade crafts, food, pet goods, and more

Free admission; Dec. 10 and 11

Even if you consider yourself to be a devoted denizen of whizbang cutting-edge gizmos, and the avant-garde-iest of tech enthusiasts, let's be honest: You're long for something that's handmade, beautiful, bespoke, and made with love at the holidays.

For the giving season is famously and festively fueled by nostalgia, community, and time-honored craftsmanship, but locating ready-to-wrap goodies that feel as though they've been fashioned in this spirit can be a tough errand.

It's not too tough, though, if you know where to go. And on Dec. 10 and 11, a bevy of unique, thoughtful, and one-of-a-kind items will be on display, and available for purchase, at Jackalope Art Fair in Downtown Burbank.

The ceramics, aprons, home goods, felt toys, and eye-catching necklaces are frequently made by hand, and the people who craftily create them?

These talented artisans are behind the tables and inside the booths, quite frequently, which means you'll have the rare opportunity to go straight to the source and get the backstory of a particularly fetching find.

Entry is free, leashed pets are welcome, there are snacks and sips to buy and enjoy at the fair, and the browsing?

There are over 150 artisans and small companies expected, with Laura Ann's Jams, pottery by Hippytoes, Rhombus Earrings, and Hambly Farms Lavender all on the upcoming line-up.

These aren't just stocking stuffers, though several of the items for sale could fit in a stocking. Rather, the treasures that pop up at any Jackalope Art Fair are the kinds of things that deserve their own special spot under the tree, near the menorah, on the mantelpiece, or at the bedside of someone particularly sweet.