Calling Jackie and Shadow fans: The Chick-Naming Contest is now open

Talk about a tender and uplifting way to conclude the first full day of springtime: The nonprofit organization that oversees the bald eagle nest camera in Big Bear, Friends of Big Bear Valley, has revealed that the much-anticipated Chick-Naming Contest is now open.

The dedicated legion of Jackie and Shadow fans, those devoted followers who avidly keep tabs on every feather twitch, "breakfish" delivery, and feisty feeding thanks to the nest-close camera, are invited to submit their name ideas for the two growing bald eagle babies now adorably making a home in the famous nest.

Friends of Big Bear Valley made the announcement around 5:30 p.m. March 21.

"Everyone is invited to help name Jackie and Shadow's two eaglets!" trumpeted the social media post.

"The contest to name them is online and waiting for you."

"Since we provide the livestreams of Jackie and Shadow's nest cameras always free to the public (and free from advertisements), we traditionally asked for a small donation with chick name suggestions."

Will you choose a meaningful moniker from nature? Something important to you? A name that speaks to joy, the future, the sky, or all of the above?

Once the contest closes at 11:59 p.m. March 28, "a computer will randomly draw a finalist list of names."

Now here is something especially lovely and local: As is long-standing tradition, the 3rd graders of Big Bear will make "the final vote." This is the grade, shares FOBBV, when students around Big Bear learn about bald eagles, making this decision especially sweet.

Even sweeter? Kids from 4th and 5th grade classes in the Big Bear area will also weigh in on the chicks' names this time around.

"Since Jackie and Shadow did not have chicks the past two seasons, we thought it would be nice for the students who were in 3rd grade those two years to participate in the naming process this time."

"Jackie and Shadow and their family are very important and special to the local community."

The names will be announced at some point in early April, so very egg-citing.

For everything you need to know about this charming tradition, and how you can participate and help support the nonprofit as it supports nature in the region, fly by this page now.