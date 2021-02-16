Janet Jackson's ‘Lifetime of Treasures' Go to Auction in May

"When I Think of You," one of pop music's most enduring and ebullient love songs, has inspired countless Janet Jackson fans to fondly reminisce about a sweet crush, a first flame, a forever love, or someone especially dear.

Of course, we also think of Ms. Jackson, too, when any of the legend's high-spirited, hope-filled, and everyone-on-the-dance-floor hits begin. And for many members of the Rhythm Nation, those thoughts will only be fabulously furthered when the middle of May 2021 arrives.

For over 1,000 pieces from the music icon's collection are headed to auction in Beverly Hills when "Property from the Life and Career of Janet Jackson" debuts at Julien's Auctions.

The auction's dates? Let the performer's gift for instantly raising the vibe raise you higher: The celebratory happening is taking place over Janet Jackson's birthday weekend, with a true-hearted aim in mind: Help children in need around the world.

Highlights include the original "Rhythm Nation" jacket, black-studded boots worn by the star during a performance of "Scream" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, and the singer's 1956 Chevrolet Cameo Pick-up, designed by Chuck Jordan.

Red-carpet gowns, sparkly jewelry, furnishings, luxe luggage, and other items are in the ultra-cool collection.

And the loveliest element of the lovely event? Compassion International will receive a portion of the proceeds.

And if you buy the Janet Jackson Signed Special Edition Three Volume Catalogue Box Set ? All proceeds will be donated to the organization.

Take a look now at a few of the pieces that'll be on the block, and be sure to keep an eye on the Julien's Auctions site for more background, starting bids, and all the information you'll need for the May 14-16, 2021 event.