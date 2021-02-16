Janet Jackson's ‘Lifetime of Treasures' Go to Auction in May

By Alysia Gray Painter

"When I Think of You," one of pop music's most enduring and ebullient love songs, has inspired countless Janet Jackson fans to fondly reminisce about a sweet crush, a first flame, a forever love, or someone especially dear.

Of course, we also think of Ms. Jackson, too, when any of the legend's high-spirited, hope-filled, and everyone-on-the-dance-floor hits begin. And for many members of the Rhythm Nation, those thoughts will only be fabulously furthered when the middle of May 2021 arrives.

For over 1,000 pieces from the music icon's collection are headed to auction in Beverly Hills when "Property from the Life and Career of Janet Jackson" debuts at Julien's Auctions.

The auction's dates? Let the performer's gift for instantly raising the vibe raise you higher: The celebratory happening is taking place over Janet Jackson's birthday weekend, with a true-hearted aim in mind: Help children in need around the world.

Highlights include the original "Rhythm Nation" jacket, black-studded boots worn by the star during a performance of "Scream" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, and the singer's 1956 Chevrolet Cameo Pick-up, designed by Chuck Jordan.

Red-carpet gowns, sparkly jewelry, furnishings, luxe luggage, and other items are in the ultra-cool collection.

And the loveliest element of the lovely event? Compassion International will receive a portion of the proceeds.

And if you buy the Janet Jackson Signed Special Edition Three Volume Catalogue Box Set ? All proceeds will be donated to the organization.

Take a look now at a few of the pieces that'll be on the block, and be sure to keep an eye on the Julien's Auctions site for more background, starting bids, and all the information you'll need for the May 14-16, 2021 event.

9 photos
1/9
Getty Images
"Property from the Life and Career of Janet Jackson" goes to auction from May 14-16, 2021 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.
2/9
Julien's Auctions
Jackson’s outfit consisting of a black and white PVC-blend jumpsuit with metal studs and sharp epaulets, a single white glove with two finger cover and metal studs, and a pair of black PVC boots with metal studs and wedge heels with three spikes on the back, worn while performing "Scream" during the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2009 (estimate: $4,000 - $6,000)
3/9
Julien's Auctions
Jackson’s outfit consisting of a black and white PVC-blend jumpsuit with metal studs and sharp epaulets, a single white glove with two finger cover and metal studs, and a pair of black PVC boots with metal studs and wedge heels with three spikes on the back, worn while performing "Scream" during the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2009 (estimate: $4,000 - $6,000)
4/9
Julien's Auctions
A Helen Storey designed floor-length metallic silver coat with lambskin shearling lining, cuffs, and collars (estimate: $6,000 - $8,000), worn by Jackson in the 1995 "Scream" music video with her brother Michael Jackson.
5/9
Julien's Auctions
A Louis Vuitton Alzer 80 suitcase with monogram.
6/9
Julien's Auctions
The stage costume worn on "MTV Icon: Janet Jackson" show in Los Angeles on March 10, 2001 while performing "All for You," consisting of a dangling coin pendant push-up bra worn beneath a cropped white cutout top, half of a white leather jacket with distressed silver pins, a pair of white Levi's jeans and a pair of distressed white Vibram combat boots with a silver chain that ends in a crystal "J" pendant (estimate: $3,000 - $5,000)
7/9
Julien's Auctions
The stage costume worn on "MTV Icon: Janet Jackson" show in Los Angeles on March 10, 2001 while performing "All for You," consisting of a dangling coin pendant push-up bra worn beneath a cropped white cutout top, half of a white leather jacket with distressed silver pins, a pair of white Levi's jeans and a pair of distressed white Vibram combat boots with a silver chain that ends in a crystal "J" pendant (estimate: $3,000 - $5,000)
8/9
Julien's Auctions
Ms. Jackson's 1956 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup, designed by Chuck Jordon as an upscale version of GM’s tradition 3100 series, which has been beautifully restored to its near original condition and is one of only 1,452 produced (estimate: $50,000 - $70,000)
9/9
Julien's Auctions
Three hundred of these exclusive-limited Signature Edition hardcover catalogues set with a matching case will be personally signed by Janet Jackson and offered at $800 each with all proceeds going towards Compassion International. Additionally, box sets are available for $200 each with both sets to be sold exclusively at juliensauctions.com.

This article tagged under:

auction

More Photo Galleries

Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
‘I Do'-ughnut: Dunkin' Unveils Its First-Ever Wedding Shop
‘I Do'-ughnut: Dunkin' Unveils Its First-Ever Wedding Shop
Knott's ‘Taste of Boysenberry' Will Offer Spring's Sweet Eats
Knott's ‘Taste of Boysenberry' Will Offer Spring's Sweet Eats
#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women
#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us