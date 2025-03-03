We're gonna need a bigger exhibit: The Academy Museum will honor JAWS

What to Know JAWS: The Exhibition

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Sept. 14, 2025-July 26, 2026

The exhibition will honor the 50th anniversary of the Steven Spielberg-directed blockbuster; 200+ props, artifacts, and other related items will be on view

If you've been gazing out at the vast water in search of the tip of a fin, all to detect whether the 50th anniversary of one of the most terrific, terrifying, and teethy titans of cinema would get its proper due, listen closely: dun, dun... dun, dun... dun dun dun dun dun dun dun.

A certain superstar shark is on approach, and he is swimming in the direction of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The repository of everything reel has honored 1975's "JAWS" since first opening in 2021 — a sizable shark model used in the film may be seen suspended inside the building — but a full-scale exhibition will open in September 2025.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The announcement was made during the 97th Academy Awards telecast on March 2, 2025. "JAWS: The Exhibition" will open Sept. 14, 2025 at the Miracle Mile museum.

"This is the first-ever exhibition of this scale at the Academy Museum focused exclusively on a single film, and the largest mounted exhibition for 'JAWS' (1975), the Oscar-winning film from Universal Pictures," the museum shared in a press release.

Are you gnashing to know what will be on display?

We're done — or rather, dun, dun, dun, dun — drawing out the suspense: Fans will dog-paddle by "over 200 original objects" associated with the hit film, including a Chief Brody costume (worn by the great Roy Scheider, of course) and a prop dorsal fin.

Concept art, design schematics, and just about every object a "JAWS" lover gill, er, will want to see will be included with the major exhibition.

We may, indeed, "need a bigger boat," as Chief Brody so pointedly observed during the film, but we're sure the museum can fit all of the toothy treasures into its capacious galleries.

"Curated with direct access to the collections from Steven Spielberg and The Amblin Hearth Archive, NBCUniversal Archives & Collections, and more, 'JAWS: The Exhibition' has visitors step into the iconic film, scene-by-scene, as it translates the movie into a spatial experience for all-ages audiences," the museum team shared.

The multi-month exhibition should give Amity Island enthusiasts time to plan for when they'll set sail for the splashy event.

But when will the beach, er, museum be especially loaded up with fin fans?

Any blockbuster buff can correctly predict that Fourth of July Weekend 2026 will be a prime time for many movie mavens to visit.

Not only is the summer holiday deeply associated with the film — early July is, after all, when the action unfolds on-screen — but it is just a few weeks before the exhibit closes on July 26. (Do check with the museum regarding holiday hours on Independence Day before visiting, as the institution can close on special occasions.)

It's a JAWS-tacular but a few miles inland from the ocean; find out more about a film phenomenon that is fin-ally getting its dun, dun due.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.