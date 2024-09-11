Food & Drink

JELL-O cooks up ‘Jelly Collection' of inflatable furniture

The collection features four inflatable chairs inspired by top-selling JELL-O flavors

By Max Molski

JELL-O
JELL-O

Looking for a jiggly chair to bring the whole room together?

If yes, JELL-O has something for you.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The company known for its gelatin desserts has come up with a "Jelly Collection" of inflatable furniture.

The collection features four colors -- red, orange, yellow and green -- with each inspired by a top-selling JELL-O flavor. Additionally, each chair comes with a built-in JELL-O cupholder.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
JELL-O
JELL-O unveiled a "Jelly Collection" with four inflatable pieces of furniture. (JELL-O)
JELL-O
A red inflatable chair from JELL-O's "Jelly Collection." (JELL-O)
JELL-O
An orange inflatable chair from JELL-O's "Jelly Collection." (JELL-O)

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Dana Point 13 hours ago

Ahoy! The 40th Annual Maritime Festival sets sail for Dana Point

Food & Drink 19 hours ago

Randy's Donuts reopens in Pasadena with a yummy freebie

JELL-O said the chairs are a blend of Y2K nostalgia and modern design, while also citing a "resurgence" of inflatable furniture.

“For over 150 years, JELL-O has been at the heart of joyful family moments, big and small,” Tyler Parker, Brand Manager of Desserts at Kraft Heinz, said in a press release. “With The Jelly Collection, we’re not just celebrating our rich history; we’re bringing it to life for today’s families. By blending our heritage with a modern twist, we’re inviting consumers to embrace the playful spirit that has made JELL-O a beloved favorite for generations.”

JELL-O released the collection on Amazon on Tuesday for a limited time with each chair priced at $30. As of Wednesday morning, the chair is not currently available.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us