Jimmy John's is giving away $1M in sandwiches Tuesday. Here's how to get one

The sandwich chain revealed plans for what it calls "Toasted Tuesday," which it said is "to show appreciation for customer's patience as the brand perfected this new product"

By NBC Chicago Staff

Jimmy John's has announced plans to give away $1 million worth of sandwiches Tuesday in celebration of their new toasted subs.

The sandwich chain revealed plans for what it calls "Toasted Tuesday," which it said is "to show appreciation for customer's patience as the brand perfected this new product."

"Jimmy John’s knows it took them some time to perfect the crispy, golden, gooey deliciousness that is these new sandwiches. So, to thank customers for their patience, the brand is giving away $1M worth of sandwiches tomorrow, March 4, deemed TOASTED TUESDAY," the company wrote in a release.

The new toasted subs debuted on Monday, with three items hitting menus nationwide. They include a Chicken Bacon Ranch, a Roasted Beef & Cheddar and an Ultimate Italian.

So how can you get your free sub Tuesday?

The offer is available nationwide via the chain's website or app using the promo code TOASTEDTUESDAY.

If you miss out on the deal, the company said it plans to bring a new "toasted truck" with free samples to five cities in the U.S., including Chicago and Dallas. The truck will travel around throughout the month of March.

Jimmy John's most recently made headlines in October for the debut of its "Picklewich," a sub sandwich that uses pickles instead of bread.

