Join a Cirque du Soleil-Inspired Egg Hunt

By Alysia Gray Painter

When you're savoring a surreal spectacular from Cirque du Soleil, you're always on a bit of a quest, even if you're in your seat and watching the offbeat performances that have become synonymous with the troupe.

For the fanciful company, which began in Montreal almost four decades ago, is known for its allegorical approach to unspooling a story, and layered comedic bits, and mysterious set pieces, too.

And your quest while at a Cirque show? It might be to explore the meaning, emotion, and delight in each moment seen on stage.

But what if a Cirque du Soleil-style quest could take place not in a venue but rather a brightly lit garden? And what if it was created for kids, and families, all to bring some ethereal spirit to the springtime?

That's happening, from April 1 through 30, at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula. For the garden has teamed up with Cirque du Soleil "OVO," which is capering at the Microsoft Theater through May 1, on a special Spring Egg Hunt.

There is an octet of eggs to search for around the 87-acre property, and these colorful eggs are large, so large they won't fit in a basket. But the fun is in the finding, and admiring the oversized eggs, which draw their inspiration from "OVO."

And "OVO," which has a name that summons the concept of the egg instantly to mind, draws its inspiration from the ultra-fascinating realm of insects.

You'll want to pick up an "OVO-inspired map" when you first enter the garden, and circle the stay-in-place eggs as you find each one.

Once you've completed your adventure? Return your map to the gift shop kiosk to receive "a small prize."

Adding another dimension to this delightful meet-up?

Members of the Cirque du Soleil team will visit South Coast Botanic Garden on April 2, 3, and 10 with a giveaway (check the hours before you go).

To see Cirque du Soleil performing, you'll want to get to the Microsoft Theater by May 1. To enjoy a sunshiny stroll with "OVO"-cool eggs popping up along the way, make for South Coast Botanic Garden by the end of April

