Join a free celebration at the new Little Tokyo/Arts District Metro station

What to Know "Celebrating Connections" at the Little Tokyo/Arts District station

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Free

When the Metro Regional Connector opened in DTLA, giving the Metro system a new downtown map and a few fabulous new stations, too, excitement and conviviality were most definitely in the air.

Opening day, which was June 16, 2023, saw plenty of glad-hearted, community-connecting goings-on, the sort of celebratory sights that often accompany a grand debut.

But now a truly big bash called Celebrating Connections is on its way, and it will feature beautiful music, oodles of art, neighborhood tours, and so many of the joys to be found within the vibrant vicinity of the months-old Little Tokyo/Arts District Metro rail station.

That party will take place over four festive hours on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Taiko drumming will offer some of the majestic musical interludes, while the Little Tokyo Historical Society will lead a pair of "educational walking and tasting" outings, the sort of tours that will give foodies a deeper look at the neighborhood they love.

These are first-come, first-served and will most definitely fill up quickly, so check about spots early and as soon as you arrive.

Workshops, too, will abound, with ikebana floral arranging, calligraphy, and an emoji-pan lesson — yum — on the schedule.

Several exhibitors will stop by with art, information, and a deep sense of community spirit, including the East West Players, Art Share LA, and Sustainable Little Tokyo.

Reaching this end-of-summer, hello-new-station, hooray-Little-Tokyo festivity? The A and E Lines will get you there.

Oh yes, and just one stop away on the A Line is Union Station, where the Los Angeles Union Station Train Festival: A Celebration of Past, Present, and Future, a different happening that also has trains and community cheer at its heart, will be choo-choo-ing on both Sept. 9 and 10.