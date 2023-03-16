Join a Rare Behind-the-Scenes Tour of the Greek Theatre With LA Conservancy

What to Know Meet Us at the Greek: Tours of the Greek Theatre

Sunday, March 19; docent-led tours will happen throughout much of the day, but advance ticket purchase is required (some slots have sold out)

$40 general public, $30 LA Conservancy members

Our devotion to the incredible cultural spaces of Los Angeles is as deep as the layered lyrics of a favorite ballad.

Both things are written upon our hearts, woven through our minds, and the mere thought of a great concert venue or a song we enjoyed live?

Either can bring a smile when we need it most.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But while you can put on your go-to song, the one that gives you an instant grin, whenever you choose to do so, roaming a beloved amphitheater, one that is synonymous with countless entertainment legends, is a bit harder to do.

Unless, of course, a special tour, one with a real behind-the-scenes spirit, pops up on the LA Conservancy calendar, and just in time for LA Theatre Week, which happens each March.

Mike Hume

The Greek Theatre is the star of this docent-led tour, or should we say tours, for the preservation agency has arranged for several peeks inside, and around, the Griffith Park landmark.

It's all happening on Sunday, March 19, but slots are already filling up and selling out. (Something any fan of a popular band will recognize, that the events we want to enjoy do have a tried-and-true knack for appealing to other people, too.)

"This tour is your backstage pass to dressing rooms where stars like Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, and Bruce Springsteen have prepared before their shows," shares the LA Conservancy site.

Getting a closer peek at historical updates to the space, which has been bringing the sound, the spectacle, and the all-out joy to Los Angeles since 1930, will also play a part in the breezy look-around.

Will you stand before the vast amphitheater, pump a feisty fist in the air, and shout "helloooo Los Angeles"?

Well, we imagine not, since there will be other tour guests nearby. But in your imagination, we invite you to live out your superstar dream, at least for a memorable moment.