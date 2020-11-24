Join a Virtual USO Trot for the Troops 5K

What to Know Nov. 24-28, 2020

$38 registration

"All proceeds go to USO’s mission of strengthening America's service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country."

Stretching a leg, roaming the block, calling upon a local cul de sac you've never seen, or taking to a trail just off the edge of your neighborhood?

You may have been doing just those things with more frequency in recent months.

And with Thanksgiving on the horizon? A holiday that is associated with an outdoorsy, post-meal amble?

Your next lengthy saunter may already be on the schedule.

But here's an even better reason to work out, give the muscles some attention, and soak in the sunshine: The USO is asking us to pay gratitude to our military members and their families over the coming holiday weekend.

How? By joining the first-ever Trot for the Troops, a fundraising 5K that's fully virtual.

That means that you'll complete the distance in your own neighborhood, by running, walking, or biking, all while helping the "... USO’s mission of strengthening America’s service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country."

The registration fee is $38, and 100% of that will be donated to the cause listed above.

Don't feel like biking or hoofing it? Swimming is just fine, too, as is skipping or moving forward in any way you like.

You'll receive a USO-branded tee for joining, as well as a race bib (you can download it) and a "holiday-themed mystery gift."

Oh yes: There's a medal, too, if you'd like to add it to your medal display.

It's a way of giving back and display a deep gratitude during this season of gratefulness.

Your show of goodwill will translate into the "countless acts of caring, comfort and support" that the venerable nonprofit shows to service members as well as their family members.

Eager to Trot for the Troops? Here's where you begin.