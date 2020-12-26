Join an At-Home Sing-Along, Help Children's Hospital of LA

What to Know The Lythgoe Family produced the online treat

Donations begin at $20; 100% of proceeds will be donated to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

Available for viewing through Dec. 28, 2020

You've sung in the shower this season, and while wrapping a gift, and at the stove (where you watched your favorite cranberry sauce bubble).

Now here's your chance to croon, from home, for a truly good cause.

You're warmed up, and your mi-mi-mi-ing means you're beyond ready to take on a few spritely and seasonal songs at this enchanted sing-along.

How enchanted is "Carols for Kids," a sweet, tune-filled spectacular?

This heart-filled happening is all about benefitting Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

The Lythgoe Family, a group known for staging magical and merry panto productions throughout the year at the Pasadena Playhouse and beyond, is behind the fundraiser.

A ticket is $20, you can view it through Dec. 28, and there shall be special appearances during the on-demand treat, like cameos by both some famous princesses.

And because he is now well-rested from his busy spin around the globe, Santa Claus, too, will make a cheery appearance.

"We can't be in the theatre together booing the bad guys and cheering the good this holiday season, BUT we can join virtually to make some musical merriment!," said an announcement about the join-from-afar extravaganza.

"In a year of unprecedented need, there is no place that has stepped up to care for the smallest among us than CHLA. With the help of our Panto family and all of you, let' ring in the holiday spirit and give back to this incredible organization."

Sing a few more beautiful ballads before the Christmas-iest time of year concludes, and show your support for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.