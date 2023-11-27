Join Angel City Chorale for a joy-filled ‘Holiday Homecoming'

What to Know "Holiday Homecoming" with Angele City Chorale

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at UCLA Royce Hall

Tickets start at $19

Suddenly basking in the warmth of a beautiful voice can truly bewitch us, and a duet of two talented performers only brings delight.

How, though, does it feel to sit inside an august cultural venue, one with atmosphere to spare, as 180 vivacious voices weave together while summoning the sweet and mysterious spirit of the season?

Discover this sensation on Saturday, Dec. 2, or Sunday, Dec. 3, as the Angel City Chorale returns to UCLA Royce Hall for a homecoming.

Not just any homecoming, but a "Holiday Homecoming," which will spotlight all sorts of blissful ballads, moving but merry tunes, and classic carols. It's a powerhouse program, packed with people-pleasing gems and new-to-the-chorale selections, that will pay homage to the famous chorale's 30th anniversary.

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and "Judah and His Maccabees" are on the roster, as is "Arbolito de Navidad."

As with past chorale presentations, audience members can expect a lively trip around the globe and across the centuries, with song-sweet stops at several places and eras.

"We have an amazing show this year that will give you goosebumps and maybe even bring a tear or two!" said Sue Fink, Artistic Director.

"Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, ACC is your home for the holidays — just like it’s been my home for the past 30 years."

"Like we always say, 'It's Not the Holidays til the Angels Sing.'"

Tickets start at $19; the evening show is set for Dec. 2 while Dec. 3 is the day for the matinee.