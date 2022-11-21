Join Big Sunday's Give-Back ‘Thanksgiving Stuffing' Event

What to Know Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon

Baldwin Hills Elementary School at 5421 Obama Boulevard

Over 1,500 volunteers are expected to fill and distribute bags; the bags will include stuffing, potatoes, and other Thanksgiving foods

Thanksgiving Eve, or Thanksgiving Wednesday, if you prefer, always seems to be an incredibly hectic day for most people.

You might be finishing up some work calls or connecting with visiting family at the airport or train station or attending a super-cute pageant at your child's school.

It's also a bustling day for the hundreds of Southern Californians who attend Big Sunday's "Thanksgiving Stuffing: A Festival of Gratitude" event, an annual happening that is all about getting thousands of bags brimming with flavorful holiday foods to families around the region.

Recipients of the 3,000+ Thanksgiving bags include "victims of domestic violence, runaway teens, seniors, veterans, working poor families, homeless people, ailing people, and many others," shares the organization, which hosts several help-the-community events throughout the calendar, events that the public is invited to join.

And on the morning of Nov. 23 at Baldwin Hills Elementary School?

Around 1,500 volunteers will be there to "stuff" bags with stuffing, potatoes, cranberry, and the other yummy eats we associate with the late-November holiday.

"Between recipients, volunteers, food collectors, donors, vendors, and everyone else, this one event will touch more than 15,000 nice people of every age, from all walks of life. For all that, I am very grateful," said David Levinson, Big Sunday's founder and executive director.

As is tradition with all Big Sunday events, a community breakfast will be provided for all the volunteers.

Do note that this is a morningtime to-do, with an early start, giving anyone who participates a chance to get back to their pre-holiday errands by the lunch hour. And while past Thanksgiving Stuffing events have happened at the organization's Melrose Avenue headquarters, the 2022 celebration will take place at Baldwin Hills Elementary.

Want to sign up to stuff bags and enjoy the kind camaraderie of your neighbors on a bright November morning? Start here to join this sunny celebration's 11th outing.

Can't make it but want to sponsor a Thanksgiving Stuff bag? Here's how to do just that.