Join a new dog-inspired book club at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Author W. Bruce Cameron will stop by the first "Paws & Pages Book Club" at the Playa Vista animal center.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

What to Know

  • Paws & Pages Book Club
  • Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista
  • April 27, 3 to 5 p.m.
  • The club's first book is "My Three Dogs," a new novel by W. Bruce Cameron
  • Author Cathryn Michon ("I'm Still Here: A Dog's Purpose Forever") will lead a moderated chat about the book
  • $5 entry plus fees ($7.18 total)
  • Dogs are not allowed; guests will get a chance to meet adoptable dogs

Dogs have long played a major and majorly adorable part in our reading experiences, and we're not even talking about when we pick up a favorite book and find several dog-eared pages.

Pups do love to curl in our laps as we soak in splendid stories or peek over our shoulder to find out if the heroine has triumphed yet or the mystery has been solved.

We also find Fidos taking starring roles in the tails, er, tales we love. Is ever book made better by the presence of a puppy or two? Obviously.

With this strong lit-pup connection in mind, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is launching a new book club. It's a convivial gathering that honors tales that feature tails, the books' dog-championing authors, and, of course, the readers who adore animals.

"Starting this month, join us as we pick a different book, from feel-good stories about remarkable companion animals, to mystery novels featuring unlikely animal characters, to non-fiction works that take a deep dive into the minds and personalities of our animal friends," shares the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace team.

Finding a copy at a bookstore, library, or on a friend's shelf is the way to go; then "read at your own pace" ahead of the club convening.

The Paws & Pages Book Club will enjoy its inaugural outing April 27 with an afternoon devoted to "My Three Dogs," a new novel by W. Bruce Cameron.

The author will attend the event, and a moderated conversation led by author Cathryn Michon will serve as a jumping-off point for thinking about the novel.

Entry is five bucks plus a fee (it'll come out to a bit more than seven dollars) and pooches, though sure to be celebrated, should stay home.

There will be adorable animals there, however; an adoption event will coincide with the book club.

Pastries and coffee will be served.

