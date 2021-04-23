Join Pasadena Humane's ‘Meow the 4th' Paint & Sip

What to Know May 4, 2021 (virtual)

$50 Blue Rooster Art Supplies kit; you can also purchase wine, too, if you like; a $50 ticket (plus fee) to the event is additional

Participants will paint Chew-Barka and Baby Meow-da

Fascinating and strange beasties fabulously (and sometimes fearsomely) festoon the "Star Wars" universe, from Porgs to the Bantha to Tauntauns, too.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

But if you're all about caring for felines, or your canine is the shaggy center of your own personal galaxy, you might have your ship's scope turned on a different topic: How to incorporate the pets of this planet into the whimsical world of Yoda, Chewbacca, and the starry swirl that adds so much oomph to the films, books, television shows, and everything else, too.

The Pasadena Humane can help you make that cosmic connection on, when else, May 4.

Or "May the 4th," if you prefer, and the reason we trucked out that "when else" is this: That's "Star Wars" Day, of course, and fans have long sought out celebrations that give them the opportunity to share their affection for the phenomenon with co-lovers of Ewoks, blue milk, and unpredictable trash compacters, too.

So many of those well-loved, well-attended festivities have been put in carbonite for 2021, but people who'd like to support the heart-sweet mission of Pasadena Humane, while also creating a quirky conversation piece, can sign up for an at-home art happening.

Your art kit for the Meow the 4th Paint & Sip, which hails from Blue Rooster Art Supplies? It's $50, but keep in mind that you'll also need to purchase a $50 ticket (plus fee) to the event.

Purchasing some well-chosen Everson Royce wine to enjoy while you put brush to canvas? That's extra, apart from your art kit, and a possibility, too.

Loni Watson of the Pasadena Humane will lead the Meow the 4th Paint & Sip on Zoom.

And the names of the cute characters you'll be bringing to colorful life? Baby Meow-da and Chew-Barka, because, obviously.

For more on this May 4 merriment, which also helps the programs of the venerable animal center, turn your own Falcon for this info-packed page now.

May the 4th be with you!