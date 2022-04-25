Join the First Food Fundraiser for People Assisting the Homeless

People Assisting the Homeless was founded nearly four decades ago, and during that time the organization has helped thousands of Southern Californians in a multitude of ways, including providing essential services that offer support in several areas.

Those services include "case management, street outreach, interim housing, housing navigation, employment assistance, mental health care resources, Veteran services, and substance use treatment linkages to 25,000 individuals each year," shares the PATH site.

There've been many ways for people to show their support for PATH's mission over the years, and donate to the organization's programs, too.

Now there's an inaugural event on the horizon, the charity's first-ever food fundraiser.

"Taste of Home," an afternoon-into-evening festival set to take place at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on the final day of April, will raise money for PATH, and spotlight a number of local chefs, too.

The spots set to set up the grills at the Hollywood location include Broad Street Oyster Co., Hotville Chicken, Caboco, Ospi, Ayara Thai, Saucy Chick Rotisserie, and Gogo's Tacos, as well as other local eateries.

Beverage vendors will also be present, and a VIP Happy Hour, beginning at 3 o'clock, will feature an appearance and warm welcome by both PATH CEO Jennifer Hark-Deitz and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

One main centerpiece of the three-hour event?

How attendees can become involved with PATH after the event concludes.

Look for a panel to provide more information on how guests can play an important role in the organization's community-important mission, as well as volunteer stations, where hygiene kits will be assembled.

For the afternoon's full schedule, what attendees can expect, and tickets, visit the PATH's Taste of Home Festival page now.

Admission to the April 30 fundraiser runs from $35 to $150; here's how to get your ticket now.