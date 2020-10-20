Join The Gourmandaise School's Family Baking Class

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

$45

Once you're registered, The Gourmandaise School will provide a list of ingredients to buy, necessary kitchen tools, and how to prep for the online event

So you've already made caramel apples, candy apples, apples covered in a peanut butter coating, and even pears dotted with festive fall candies?

Then you and your kids are truly kitchen wizards.

But jumping into a joyful cooking class, one themed to Halloween treats, can broaden our oven-inspired repertoire this time of year, while also helping the younger members of our households burnish their baking skills.

So keep making amazing candy apples, if those are your ultimate fall favorites, but consider signing up for a $45 session with The Gourmandaise School.

Nope, you won't be going to its Santa Monica location on Halloween day; rather, you'll want to set up a screen in your kitchen, or nearby, all so you can see the steps needed to create a cupcake inspired by delicious devil's food, as well as, oh goodness, homemade pumpkin spice Oreos.

A two-hour class is taking place at 10 a.m. and again at 1 o'clock on Saturday, Oct. 31. The later class still has several spaces, while the 10 a.m. is filling up quickly.

Once you're registered, the school will send you a list of ingredients you'll need to have stocked in the cupboard and refrigerator, as well as the pans, spoons, and tools you'll want to have handy before class commences.

A DIY Halloween class for adults, covering apple cider caramels and other goodies, booked up fast, so do register for the Parent & Child class soon if you'd like to join.

Others will pop up in the weeks ahead, yes, but this one has true autumn cheer.

But should you miss the Halloween baking fun, be gladdened: The school has a brimming slate of cooking-cool happenings just ahead.

There are several online courses created for the younger chefs under our roofs, including a few devoted to teen cooks (one tempting theme is risotto, while sushi is in the spotlight for another session).

And if you've got a baker in the house who is age 12 or over? Dessert devotees, take note: "Hand Pies" is up on Nov. 5.

Of course, if you're looking to burnish your 101 skills, four weeks of "Techniques & Recipes" will start in early November.

It's billed as the school's "most popular series," so the classes should also prove popular, arriving just ahead of the holidays.