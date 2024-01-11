Join the Roundhouse Aquarium for a free and fascinating King Tides Watch

What to Know Annual King Tides Watch at the Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center

Jan. 12 at 8:30 a.m.; free but do RSVP; donations are welcome

Scientists will be at the Manhattan Beach Pier event to collect visual data

So many surf-loving Southern Californians are observing the incredible King Tides, those dramatic high tides that have long been synonymous with the start of the new year.

If you've ever wanted to watch ocean scientists at work while also experiencing the fascinating foamy phenomenon from a dry distance, you're invited to stop by the Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center in Manhattan Beach on the morning of Jan. 12, 2025.

A bevy of "nature enthusiasts" will be at the Annual King Tides Watch, along with scientists engaging in important research. "Visual data collected through community science will support the California Coastal Commission's King Tide Project," reveas the aquarium.

There are several King Tides locations associated with the project, with chances to participate in outings on both Jan. 12 and again on Feb. 9, 2024.

Watsonville, San Diego, and Alameda are some of the tides-adjacent California locations on the list, with beloved favorites like Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve in the spotlight.

If you've like to join the Jan. 12 meet-up on Manhattan Beach Pier, RSVP now to let organizers know you'll be there.

Eager to visit the education-focused Roundhouse Aquarium on another date? There's a dolphin-themed happening on Jan. 24, and, of course, exhibits to admire throughout the year.

Animals you might spy include the wolf eel and horn shark, as well as other cool critters from the waters just beyond the pier-based institution.