vacation

Joshua Tree National Park Braces for Holiday Crowds

The park says using the Twentynine Palms entrance is a way to avoid the line at the entrance near the town of Joshua Tree.

By Associated Press

Joshua Tree National Park is gearing up for the huge crowds drawn to the Southern California desert during the holidays.

The National Park Service says the period from late December through Jan. 1 brings some of the busiest days, and campgrounds and parking lots will likely be full.

At times, the park becomes drive-through-only because there are no more parking spaces.

Visitors are advised to avoid driving in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. because entrance station lines are at their peak during those hours.

The park says using the Twentynine Palms entrance is a way to avoid the line at the entrance near the town of Joshua Tree.

Recent years have seen a big increase in annual attendance at Joshua Tree National Park, which straddles the Mojave and Colorado deserts 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

A similar alternative destination is the Mojave National Preserve, which lies to the north.

More Stories

Nov 21

Yosemite’s Badger Pass to Open Soon, Hooray

Orange County Oct 16

Conservationists Seek Protection of California Joshua Trees

This article tagged under:

vacationholidayHikingthings to doJoshua Tree National Park
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us