Juice It Up! Has a Sweet Giveaway for Health Workers

What to Know Monday, May 11

Show medical identification

Juice It Up! is also delivering raw juices and smoothies to area hospitals on May 11

Gratitude may seem like some invisible and perhaps amorphous idea at first glance, but it can present itself in millions of small and sweet ways.

And the team at Juice It Up! is focusing on the sweet treat end of the "thank you" spectrum on Monday, May 11. That's when anybody who works in healthcare can stop by a Juice It Up! shop for a complimentary smoothie.

Make that a medium Classic Smoothie, which comes in a host of flavors, including Chili Lime Mango, Raspberry Craze, Melon Madness, and Strawberry Wave.

The "Honoring Hospital Heroes" campaign will also call upon a number of hospitals on May 11.

Teams will deliver both Classic Smoothies and raw juices to medical staffs at work throughout the day.

If you do stop by a shop, just have your medical identification handy. And the limit? It's one per customer.

Finding a business with an exclamation point in its name? It can give a Monday a bit more get-up-and-go. Find your gratis, fruit-filled beverage at your local Juice It Up!, healthcare staffers, and bask in the flavorful show of thanks.