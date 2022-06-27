July Will Hop at South Coast Botanic Garden

South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula; every Thursday in July

$9; $5 for members; children under 2 admitted free

Enjoy music, lawn games, sips for sale, and more from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The sylvan pleasures of summer, the times when the days are long and we long to be among leaves, hit their lovely and lush heights each July.

But finding a woodsy destination isn't always easy in the middle of a huge city, especially, for many people, at the end of a weekday.

Good thing, then, that Southern California has several easily reachable green expanses, including the pretty, pathway-strewn spot located at 26300 Crenshaw Boulevard in Palos Verde Peninsula.

It's South Coast Botanic Garden, that 87-acre oasis that always has several nature-centered programs in full and fabulous sprout, but especially so in the warmer months.

And every Thursday in July 2022 will have something special to close out the day: It's the Sunset Series, an after-hours affair that gives garden wanderers a chance to enjoy a sylvan summer evening and all of its golden gifts.

Another gift of the Sunset Series?

Admission to the garden is discounted for these July Thursdays, beginning at 5:30 in the evening. It's $9 for the general public, and $5 for garden members.

A "Pop-up Refreshment Station" will have cocktails and nibbles for sale, while live guitar tunes, or other musical treats, will enhance the aural atmosphere.

Important to know? If you want to eat or sip at the soirée, you'll need to buy your goodies there (in other words, outside food is not permitted).

Bubbles, lawn bowling, and other games made for kids will also give a gleeful sheen to the outdoorsy experiences.

July is also the final month to view "Flamboyance — A Topiary Menagerie" at the garden. Think flowery and fabulous sculptures, all created from shrubbery and plants, and the picture-taking opportunities? They're plentiful and certainly pretty.

Bunnies, flamingos, and other critters are on delightful display, so keep your eyes peeled for these oversized animals, the critters created from leaves, blossoms, and other living materials.