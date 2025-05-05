June means cinematic favorites (like ‘Showgirls') at Hollywood Forever

What to Know Cinespia

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The famous outdoor movie series will celebrate Pride Month with a screening of "Showgirls" June 14; the splashy flick turns 30 in 2025

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" throws it back June 7; "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Casablanca" screen later in June

$24.11 and up; DJ tunes and a themed photobooth are part of the evening

Offbeat bridges pop up throughout the calendar, those unseen time spans that whisk us from one distinctive time of year to another.

June is one of the most joyful bridges on the calendar, a pleasant and easygoing connector between spring and summer.

It's a month that usually starts on the gloomier side in Southern California but then finds its sunny self, usually, as July nears.

This makes it an ideal time for an ebullient film series, one that will honor Pride Month and some classic flicks — including a newer gem — in a setting that just could not be more iconic.

We are, of course, admiring Hollywood Forever Cemetery most ardently, the legendary longtime home of Cinespia, the outdoor movie spectacular.

The Cinespia team just unveiled its May schedule earlier in April, but now the June line-up has arrived with moxie to spare.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is the June 7 treat — remember your tinted sunglasses and vintage jeans if you want to dress as Cliff Booth — while "Showgirls" will pay vibrant and super-quote-able tribute to Pride Month the night of June 14.

Ferris Bueller will twist-and-shout his way into summertime — June 21 is when the '80s teen phenom will shine — while "Casablanca" is the final movie of June; don your fedora and feel all the feels June 28.

We're not just being semi-sassy with the "don your fedora" bit; there's a themed photobooth at every Cinespia night, giving guests the chance to play out their Bogart cosplay fantasies or wear their Vegas glitter, like a real showgirl might.

Tickets are available for purchase, and finding out what you can bring, picnic-wise, is always a cool move.

As cool as Cliff Booth? That may not be possible, but with some tinted shades and a Champion tee, you'll be in the vintage Hollywood zone.