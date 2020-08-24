Kid You Not, Underwood Has New Baby Goats

By Alysia Gray Painter

What are some words you'd use to describe a baby goat?

"Prance-tastic" works. "Super-duper sweet" is right. "Cuddlesome to the extreme" is no lie.

Those are some of the words that lucky staffers at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark might be thinking this week, for a clutch of brand-new kids were just born at the property's popular Animal Center.

The critter-filled center is temporarily closed, though the farm is open for produce purchases and You Pick opportunities.

Still? You might be able to see one or more of the sweet ones pictured below from a distance, if mom and kid are outside and in your sight line. If not? You can coo over them now...

5 photos
1/5
Underwood Family Farms
The first baby to debut in this spectacular line-up of lovable new arrivals? Hello to Chanel. Anaheim is this bundle's mommy.
2/5
Underwood Family Farms
Meet Versace. His mom is Artemis.
3/5
Underwood Family Farms
Prada, an all-cream bambino, was born to Samus.
4/5
Underwood Family Farms
This sweetheart was born with a sister, an instant playmate to romp with. She's called...
5/5
Underwood Family Farms
... Gucci, and she's rocking a gorgeous three-color coat.

This article tagged under:

animals

More Photo Galleries

Unicones and Choco Tacos Fill Our End-of-Summer Dreams
Unicones and Choco Tacos Fill Our End-of-Summer Dreams
Photos: Somber Memorial Held for Fallen Military Members Killed in Training Incident
Photos: Somber Memorial Held for Fallen Military Members Killed in Training Incident
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Zoom in on Zadie
Zoom in on Zadie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us