Kid You Not, Underwood Has New Baby Goats

What are some words you'd use to describe a baby goat?

"Prance-tastic" works. "Super-duper sweet" is right. "Cuddlesome to the extreme" is no lie.

Those are some of the words that lucky staffers at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark might be thinking this week, for a clutch of brand-new kids were just born at the property's popular Animal Center.

The critter-filled center is temporarily closed, though the farm is open for produce purchases and You Pick opportunities.

Still? You might be able to see one or more of the sweet ones pictured below from a distance, if mom and kid are outside and in your sight line. If not? You can coo over them now...