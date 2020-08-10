Kids Can Join ‘Virtual Field Trips' With LA Conservancy

What to Know The preservation organization has DTLA and Union Station-focused tours

Grades 3-12

$50; there are a number of free activities on the LA Conservancy site, too

The get-on-the-bus, get-around-town field trip that gave you a wider and deeper view of the place your family called home?

It was an event that was much-anticipated by every child in class, oh goodness.

The older kids in school, the students who'd already been on the field trip you were about to take, talked it up for weeks. And when the exciting day finally arrived, your sleep the night before was fully lacking in winks.

But the classic field trip has changed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and while beyond-the-classroom learning is online for now, field trips can still have the adventure and discovery that a traditional on-the-road happening famously possesses.

LA Conservancy is at the forefront of the Southern California virtual field trip in the fall of 2020, giving families ways to see storied structures, and learn about the buildings' histories, all from home.

The preservation organization's Virtual Field Trips have been created for students in grades 3 through 12, and they feature spotlights on both DTLA and Union Station.

The cost per tour?

It's fifty dollars, and you can go with a focus on Broadway or "Adventures in Architecture."

At the lead of your workshop or tour? A trained docent or Conservancy educator (and, yep, these "flexible programs... support California’s Common Core Standards in History and Social Studies").

LA Conservancy also is offering a number of free activities on its web site, too, including story-centered read-aloud videos, craft videos, and activity sheets, too.