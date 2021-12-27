Kids Can Make ‘Festive Floats' at This Pasadena Museum

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

Daily through Dec. 31, 2021

The Festive Floats Workshop, a 40-minute experience, is included with museum admission

When you're a children's educational institution, and you're a short stroll from one of the planet's best-known stadiums, a location that sees plenty of thrills on the first day of the year, you're going to be swept up in the annual spectacle, quite understandably.

And so Kidspace Children's Museum is, and shall continue to be, right through to Dec. 31, 2021, the day before the 2022 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl.

This is the lauded Pasadena museum located in Brookside Park, which is, yes, not all that far from Rose Bowl Stadium, and just a short toodle from where the floats roll along Colorado Boulevard.

To honor this cheerful fact, and to give visitors a creative project that has strong local ties, the museum has fashioned a Festive Floats Workshop, a 40-minute session that gives kids ages 5 and up a chance to construct their own float.

Of course, the float-fashioning artists won't be building the big machines that proceed, with pomp and beauty, through the Crown City on New Year's Day. But bet these smaller wonders will give their young builders a notable sense of accomplishment.

"Dream. Believe. Achieve. The theme of the 2022 Rose Parade is our inspiration for this locomotion and automata cardboard building challenge," shares Kidspace on its site.

"Guests will build a mini parade float and create simple animation for it inspired by the annual Rose Parade."

Something that's as sweet as a rose is fragrant? The Festive Floats Workshop is included with admission to the museum.

It's happening daily, through Dec. 31, as are a number of other events at the museum, including the popular Winter Frolic.