Kids Can Trike Over a Mini Golden Gate Bridge in Pasadena

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum

Through Sept. 5, 2022

Included with admission to the Rose Bowl-close museum

That one last family road trip, to spy a majestic landmark or gorgeous landscape, all to make some golden memories before summer is totally and thoroughly at its undeniable completion point?

Plenty of households are wondering just how to do that, as August enters its second half and the must-dos of autumn grow more prominent by the day.

But there is a pop-up road-tripping experience happening now in Pasadena, a cute trike-around that's been created just for small tots.

And, yes, if you're hoping there's some sort of miniature Golden Gate Bridge involved, the sort of span that kids can pedal a tricycle over, be cheered: That is part of the adorable experience.

Kidspace Children's Museum

True, the world-famous bridge is about a six-hour drive from Kidspace Children's Museum, which is located next to Rose Bowl Stadium. But a child-sized ode to the California icon has popped up at the learning destination as part of its limited-time Kidspace Campout.

That's happening through Sept. 5, which means your own kids still have time to try out a host of summer-sweet activities, including the outdoor road-tripping area.

Tricycles, not vehicles, are the mode of transportation, and, you bet, kids are welcome to cross the wee bridge on their own (nope, wasn't built over water; rather, it is a small rise that sits directly on the ground).

As for the bitty bridge's picture-ready look? We're not sure its hue is International Orange, the celebrated paint color that's long been sported by the San Francisco span, but it surely is bright and cheerful.

A nature walk — it's a multisensory adventure, yep — and the chance to "go fishing" in a lake (described as "sandy") are also part of the cool Campout offerings.

Also cool? The chance to trike over the little bridge, and all of the other special activities related to the Kidspace Campout, are included with museum admission.

But like you wouldn't want to pass up the chance for a thrilling road trip, you won't want to wait on this one: It all pedals away after Labor Day Weekend wraps.