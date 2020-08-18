Kids, Local Artists Will ‘Zoom Your Room'

What to Know Aug. 27, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; space is limited, so RSVP

Two artists will create a free custom Zoom background for your child

"Who did your Zoom?" is not a question we thought we'd be asking in 2020, and yet, well, we are, or at least we're putting spins on that particular query.

For when a friend, co-worker, or relative has an especially panache-packed background, we want to know its origins.

If your tot has been longing for something more lively, perhaps for long-distance Zooms with cousins on the weekends, there's a way to find it, and to make it especially whimsical, too.

And downright cool. For two artists are teaming up with the Orange County Museum of Art to create individual Zoom backgrounds for kids during an Aug. 27 event.

It's called We Zoom Your Room, and there are a few components to the process, including filling out the RSVP.

But wait! This is no traditional RSVP; artists Frankie Martin and Forest DerrMartin of Pumpernickel Palace have requested that your child share a favorite joke beforehand.

Then when the virtual happening begins on Aug. 27? Your kid can let the Pumpernickel Palace artists know what sort of " ...Zoom background that they want the artists to create for them."

After the event concludes, you'll receive the background via email.

"Since each Zoom background responds to individual requests, they're created exclusively for the participants," meaning your youngster can tell the grandparents they're rocking a one-of-a-kind, artist-created Zoom look.

Spaces? They'll fill up for this one, so RSVP soon for this art-forward afternoon event.