Kidspace's Halloween Parades Are Delighting Families Daily

Halloween? When you're a youngster, the holiday can be a sweet and creative state of mind, as much as it is an actual day on the calendar.

In that spirit, some Southern California spots kick off the creatively cool, wear-your-costume activities early, all to give those tots filled with Halloween anticipation a memorable daytime experience that isn't eerie but is absolutely flush with fun.

And one of the first local destinations through the Halloween door? It has to be Kidspace Children's Museum, in Pasadena.

The lauded educational museum launched its lively 2021 Halloween parades on Oct. 12. A ticket? It's $14.95 for guests over the age of 1 (and admission should be purchased in advance).

Here are some of the happy Halloween-y happenings you and your family can look forward to, should you want to start your holiday revelries early...