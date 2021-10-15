Kidspace's Halloween Parades Are Delighting Families Daily

By Alysia Gray Painter

Halloween? When you're a youngster, the holiday can be a sweet and creative state of mind, as much as it is an actual day on the calendar.

In that spirit, some Southern California spots kick off the creatively cool, wear-your-costume activities early, all to give those tots filled with Halloween anticipation a memorable daytime experience that isn't eerie but is absolutely flush with fun.

And one of the first local destinations through the Halloween door? It has to be Kidspace Children's Museum, in Pasadena.

The lauded educational museum launched its lively 2021 Halloween parades on Oct. 12. A ticket? It's $14.95 for guests over the age of 1 (and admission should be purchased in advance).

Here are some of the happy Halloween-y happenings you and your family can look forward to, should you want to start your holiday revelries early...

Jamie Pham
A Halloween parade before Halloween: Super-cute processions are now popping up daily at the Rose Bowl-close museum.
Jamie Pham
Weekday parades happen 11:15 a.m and 3:15 p.m., while weekend parades are scheduled for 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m., too.
Jamie Pham
Parade participants stop for a snapshot by the seasonal outdoor decorations.
Jamie Pham
Kidspace also has an exhibition called "Ssssensational Ssssnakes."
Jamie Pham
Kids who adore critters may encounter some amazing animals during their visit.
Jamie Pham
A costumed pose with an extra-big reptile replica? That's a must-get photo.
Jamie Pham
Cardboard-based activities are also part of the Kidspace scene.
Jamie Pham
As are pumpkin crafts, and other fall-themed to-dos.
Jamie Pham
Looking for learning, autumnal charms, and a place where your youngsters can enjoy wearing their Halloween costumes a couple of weeks ahead of Halloween?
Jamie Pham
Admission to Kidspace is $14.95 (age 1 and under admitted for free), and the activities and parade are included. Be sure book your ticket in advance.

