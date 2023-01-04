Kingly Confection: Find Your Rosca de Reyes at These Tasty Bakeries

What to Know Rosca de Reyes, a tantalizing bread, is a major culinary component of feasts marking The Epiphany

The Christian holiday, which is often called Three Kings' Day, is observed on Jan. 6

Porto's Bakery & Café and La Monarca Bakery are offering the traditional sweets for a limited time

There are so many ways to top the timeless treats we love to revisit, re-eat, and rejoice in during the holiday season.

A fruitcake might be adorned with a spread of chewy jewels, including rum-soaked oranges, brandied cherries, and other glistening goodies.

Cupcakes? The cute snacks often boast tiny marshmallow snowmen, of course, or candy canes, and gumdrops are frequent guest stars.

But when The Epiphany is near, and a particularly beautiful bread, one that is sweet and moist, enters our mind?

Our thoughts turn to crowns, specifically paper crowns, the sort of splendid adornment that is just right for a traditional foodstuff that returns for Three Kings' Day.

If you're planning on breaking out a paper crown or two for the traditional Jan. 6 celebration, the kind of joyful meal that will take place throughout Mexico, across the Southwest, and in homes all around Los Angeles, you'll want to find a local shop that is offering the delicious seasonal specialty (if you're not baking your own, of course).

And a number of places around Southern California will be baking the festive favorite, including Portos Bakery and Café and La Monarca Bakery.

Porto's spin on the kingly confection includes orange blossom water, which pairs well with the orange peel (for sure, it is candied, an important component), and the pasta seca?

Yummy: It's a "butter cookie dough."

The breads are available to walk-up customers at all Porto's locations, from Buena Park to Glendale. Oh yes: And Rosquitas, the miniature Rosca de Reyes breads, are back, too.

La Monarca's beautiful Rosca features walnuts and candied cactus, oh yum. A dozen people can enjoy a large Rosca de Reyes, which is priced at $66.

Be sure to purchase your limited-time treat soon, for after The Epiphany concludes, the precious pans will be gone for another year from many local shelves.