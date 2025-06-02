Kitty bingo to cat trivia: A ‘Carnival of Cats' will help felines find homes

What to Know "Carnival of Cats"

Tail Town Cat Café and Adoption Center

1780 E. Washington Boulevard in Pasadena

June 7, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entry to the open house is free; a $25 VIP experience will include a "swag bag" and other perks; please note that fragrances are not permitted in the adoption lounge

Visits will be timed to 30 minutes; the experience is open to guests ages 6 and older

Book your free ticket or VIP ticket now

Calling the later part of springtime "carnival season" isn't a stretch, not when so many schools roll out the adorable booths and nostalgic games, a whimsical way to stage a sunny send-off to summertime.

But it isn't only schoolkids who get to enjoy a carnival staged in their honor: Dozens of cats in the Crown City will again be in the celebratory spotlight at their very own party.

Or purr-ty, if you're in a punnier frame of mind.

Welcome to the "Carnival of Cats," an annual rescue event hosted by Tail Town Cat Café.

Held for the first — er, fur-st — time in 2024, the good-of-heart happening attracted hundreds of feline fans.

The carnival is getting a sweet sequel June 7, all to, fingers and paws crossed, introduce prospective cat champions with cuties in need of homes.

Admission is free to the daytime to-do, although there is a $25 VIP option that comes with some swag and quicker entry to the adoption lounge. The ticket price will help support the nonprofit café, which has helped over 500 rescue animals find a permanent, loving place to call their own.

Tail Town also "works to prevent cruelty to animals and provide education to the public on animal welfare."

Kitty Bingo and feline-themed trivia are on the schedule, along with opportunities to meet an array of magnificent mewers.

You'll have 30 minutes to enjoy the cuddly scene, and if you keep your peepers peeled, you may see a popular sight from the Pasadena Doo Dah Parade.

Yep: We are indeed talking about the Big Head Cats, which are perennial favorites at the offbeat autumn procession.

If you can't make the June 7 celebration, keep in mind that there are other uplifting, ear-scritching, super-snuggly events at the Washington Boulevard nexus of button noses and whimsical whiskers.

"Meow N Paint" is a creative gathering set for June 20 while "Dancing with Cats" is playfully prowling June 21.

But if you've wanted to get acquainted with this café, June 7 is an excellent time to stop by.

"We open our doors to allow the community to visit our lounge for free and get a glimpse at the amazing and loving work we do with cats," said Gwendolyn Mathers, Acting Executive Director of Tail Town.

You can book your complimentary admission now — er, meow rather — and find out more about Tail Town's upcoming events.