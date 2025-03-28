Savory to sweet, ‘Knott's Boysenberry Festival' has tangy eats galore

What to Know "Knott's Boysenberry Festival"

Knott's Berry Farm

Buena Park

March 28-May 18 (select dates; see the Knott's site for more information)

Admission required; treats are additional

The festival turns 10 in 2025

Most theme parks boast their famous staples, sights, and symbols. We are, of course, talking about the attractions, shows, and decorations that give these entertaining locations such distinctive flair and stand-out specialness.

But only one Southern California theme park has a berry, and the color of that berry, folded into its forward-facing image: It's Knott's Berry Farm, the longtime and luscious home of the boysenberry.

You can always indulge your boysenberry-centric hankerings at the Buena Park destination, but over several spring weeks, the boysenberry dishes and drinks multiply, like so many juicy berries on a vine.

It's the "Knott's Boysenberry Festival," a celebration that is marking 10 years of berry-licious treats in 2025.

The festival will run from March 28 through May 18 in 2025 — on select days, so check out the site first for details — and Knott's Berry Farm admission is required.

We can berry-ly wait, so we're going to dream of the fruity offerings now by perusing a few of the pictures below. Oh yes: Savory fare is on the menu, too, which is something that the boysenberry complements well.

