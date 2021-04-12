Knott's Berry Farm Just Revealed Its Reopening Date

Boysenberries on everything, Snoopy sightings, a spur-clankin' Ghost Town, and chicken dinners, too: What do all of these things have in common?

You likely didn't pause a moment before shouting out "Knott's Berry Farm," that history-filled wonderland of rides, attractions, stage shows, and, yes, a purple-blue berry that adds oomph and hue to just about everything inside the Buena Park destination.

The theme park was set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Walter and Cordelia Knott's legendary fruit stand in 2020, but that happening was put on hold. But not forever, for the park team made the big reveal on April 12: Knott's Berry Farm will reopen, after a year-plus pandemic-related closure, on May 21, 2021.

Good to know, if you have a Knott's season pass? Season passholders are invited to return on May 6.

"Ticket sales and reservations will be available starting April 26," revealed the park in a statement.

The Taste of Boysenberry Festival, a food and drink experience, concludes on May 2.

Take a spin now through some of the sights and spectaculars returning guests can expect over the summer of 2021...