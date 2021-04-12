Knott's Berry Farm Just Revealed Its Reopening Date

By Alysia Gray Painter

Boysenberries on everything, Snoopy sightings, a spur-clankin' Ghost Town, and chicken dinners, too: What do all of these things have in common?

You likely didn't pause a moment before shouting out "Knott's Berry Farm," that history-filled wonderland of rides, attractions, stage shows, and, yes, a purple-blue berry that adds oomph and hue to just about everything inside the Buena Park destination.

The theme park was set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Walter and Cordelia Knott's legendary fruit stand in 2020, but that happening was put on hold. But not forever, for the park team made the big reveal on April 12: Knott's Berry Farm will reopen, after a year-plus pandemic-related closure, on May 21, 2021.

Good to know, if you have a Knott's season pass? Season passholders are invited to return on May 6.

"Ticket sales and reservations will be available starting April 26," revealed the park in a statement.

The Taste of Boysenberry Festival, a food and drink experience, concludes on May 2.

Take a spin now through some of the sights and spectaculars returning guests can expect over the summer of 2021...

Knott's Berry Farm will reopen on May 21, 2021.  "Guests... will have the opportunity to meet Knott's all-new lovable costumed characters and enjoy special evening entertainment as Knott's Summer Nights returns with live music, DJs and one-of-a-kind food and drink specialties."
Knott's Summer Nights have become known for their music-vibrant shows.
"During the 100th anniversary celebration, guests can experience the brand-new Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair."
The "... 4-D interactive dark ride that pays tribute to the classic attraction from 35 years ago."
"The anniversary celebration runs through September 6, 2021. In accordance with current state guidelines, capacity will be limited and available to California residents only with reservations required for both single-day visits and Season Passholders. Ticket sales and reservations will be available starting April 26."
"Guests also will find festive new park décor, including special photo settings that pay homage to favorite attractions from the past and commemorative merchandise celebrating the park's vast history. These are just a few of the many special surprises that can only come from your friends at Knott's."
"All 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022," shared the park. For more information on passes, tickets, and what to expect, visit the Knott's Berry Farm site now.

