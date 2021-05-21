Knott's Berry Farm Reopens With New ‘Summer Nights' Bites

By Alysia Gray Painter

The first thing you'll bite into when you again visit the Ghost-Town-iest, yippee-ki-yay-est, most Snoopy-tastic theme park ever to grace Buena Park?

If you just happily shouted out "boysenberry," well, we're Knott's going to argue with that.

After all, Knott's Berry Farm's perfect purple foodstuff is its star snack, meaning that the boysenberry shows up in just about everything, or seemingly so.

But Knott's has other noshable, non-boysenberry'd offerings, and several new savory eats will debut during the 2021 Knott's Summer Nights celebration.

"This nightly party fills Knott’s midway from Calico Square to Charleston Circle with live bands and DJs," revealed the theme park on its site. And a tasty bonus to the outdoor bash? New sandwiches, sides, and sips will be part of the party.

You can see some of the goodies below, which will be available via a Summer Nights Tasting Card.

Knott's Berry Farm reopened to the public on Friday, May 21. You'll want an advance ticket and reservation before you go, and reading up on what to expect is a super-smart idea, too.

10 photos
1/10
Knott's Berry Farm
Knott's Summer Nights delivers tunes and fresh tastes starting on Friday, May 21. The event rocks right through to Sept. 6, 2021.
2/10
Knott's Berry Farm
A BLT meets pasta in this tempting dish.
3/10
Knott's Berry Farm
Chili Cheese Jumbo Hot Dogs are on the Summer Nights line-up.
4/10
Knott's Berry Farm
A Breaded Chicken & Ranch Sandwich is available, too.
5/10
Knott's Berry Farm
A Loaded Baked Potato goes bowl in this yummy dish.
6/10
Knott's Berry Farm
Look for a Butter and Onion Burger, too.
7/10
Knott's Berry Farm
Mmm, Jerk Shrimp and Pineapple.
8/10
Knott's Berry Farm
Salmon fans, there's a tempting fish selection, complete with rice and mango salsa.
9/10
Knott's Berry Farm
Craving something a bit blissful and bready? Go for the Peach Pound Cake Loaf.
10/10
Knott's Berry Farm
There are an array of beverages on the roster, too.

