Knott's Berry Farm Reopens With New ‘Summer Nights' Bites

The first thing you'll bite into when you again visit the Ghost-Town-iest, yippee-ki-yay-est, most Snoopy-tastic theme park ever to grace Buena Park?

If you just happily shouted out "boysenberry," well, we're Knott's going to argue with that.

After all, Knott's Berry Farm's perfect purple foodstuff is its star snack, meaning that the boysenberry shows up in just about everything, or seemingly so.

But Knott's has other noshable, non-boysenberry'd offerings, and several new savory eats will debut during the 2021 Knott's Summer Nights celebration.

"This nightly party fills Knott’s midway from Calico Square to Charleston Circle with live bands and DJs," revealed the theme park on its site. And a tasty bonus to the outdoor bash? New sandwiches, sides, and sips will be part of the party.

You can see some of the goodies below, which will be available via a Summer Nights Tasting Card.

Knott's Berry Farm reopened to the public on Friday, May 21. You'll want an advance ticket and reservation before you go, and reading up on what to expect is a super-smart idea, too.