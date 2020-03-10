Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Has So Many New Noshes

So you say you've enjoyed your share of boysenberries in the past? You've eaten plenty of them unadorned, straight from the plate? And you've poured boysenberry syrup on a pancake, enjoyed boysenberry jam on a warm piece of toast, and even ordered a scoop of boysenberry ice cream?

Hold onto your boysenberry-loving self for a moment, for the famous fruit is now a central element in so many novel noshables, from hearty soups to chicken mole to elote, too. Knott's Berry Farm will serve up this diverse array of delectables from March 20 through April 19 during the annual Knott's Boysenberry Festival.

Get an eyeful now at some of the most piquant and purple eats and drinks you'll find at the Buena Park event...

The annual food and drink festival highlights the most famous and beloved foodstuff found at the Buena Park theme park, in a variety of ways.
Beef tips with boysenberry mashed potatoes
Boysenberry beer and wine
Boysenberry bread pudding
Boysenberry beer cheese soup
Boysenberry boba
Boysenberry cannoli
Boysenberry cake shake
Boysenberry Cajun shrimp over grits
Boysenberry chicken mole on cilantro rice
Churro rolled in boysenberry sugar
Boysenberry cookiewich
Boysenberry Dole whip
Boysenberry elote
Boysenberry eclair
Glazed doughnut holes with boysenberry ice cream
Boysenberry macarons
Homemade chips with boysenberry onion dip
Mega boysenberry cheeseburger pasty
Boysenberry mimosa and sangria
Pork bao dumpling with boysenberry kimchi
Steak chili with boysenberry corn muffin
Boysenberry pork shwarma taco
Samosas with boysenberry chutney
Boysenberry shrimp ceviche with tortilla chips

