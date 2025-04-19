Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott's juiciest fest boasts a Tasting Card brimming with boysenberry kick

The try-six-tastes offer at the Knott's Boysenberry Festival has dozens of dishes and drinks to choose from.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Knott's Boysenberry Festival
  • Knott's Berry Farm
  • Buena Park
  • Through May 18 (select dates)
  • The Boysenberry Festival Tasting Card, which includes six tastes, starts at $55

Are there more boysenberries growing on a particularly lush bush or are there more dishes to select from on the Boysenberry Festival Tasting Card menu?

That's a sticky one to figure out, but we'll wager that the dozens of dishes and drinks that fill up the Tasting Card roster are just about as plentiful as ripe berries on a healthy plant.

And we do mean "plentiful" and definitely creative, too: Elote — boysenberry mayo is one of the fruity stars of this corn-centered dish — is on the 2025 line-up, as is Baked Cauliflower in Boysenberry Chili Sauce.

Thai Crunch Peanut Salad with Boysenberry Peanut Dressing, Deep Fried French Toast stuffed with Boysenberry Cream Cheese, and Boysenberry Tequila Smash are just some of the other boysen-strong selections.

French toast with a boysenberry twist is one of the tempting Tasting Card selections at the 2025 Knott's Boysenberry Festival.

A Tasting Card is $55 and includes six picks; you'll put together the six dishes and drinks that tempt you by visiting various spots around Knott's Berry Farm, where the springtime festival takes place on select dates.

The eateries and stands are listed here, as well as the specific menu items they offer.

Keep in mind that admission is not part of the Tasting Card price, so you'll need a separate entry into the park.

And do check the dates: The festival is staying sweet through May 18 but not every day of the week.

Roll like a berry might by this site for Tasting Card information, festival tips, and must-knows about the crafts for sale during the event and the live music, too.

