Knott's Just Added More Taste of Fall-O-Ween Dates

$35 for five tastes (think pumpkin foods and caramel treats, among other fall-themed offerings)

Thursday nights were added to the schedule (the Fridays-Sundays events sold out)

Thursday evening?

That's when the weekend memes begin to show up in our feeds, and plans for hikes with your significant other begin to form, and around-the-house projects, the sort of projects made for a Saturday afternoon, start to gel.

So when a weekend-based foodie bash, one that opened by observing a Friday-through-Sunday schedule, decides to add Thursdays to the line-up?

It makes as sense, especially since we're ready for fun, weekend-style noshes and delightful, 'grammable drinks well before Thursday night even arrives.

And Knott's Berry Farm did just that, with Taste of Fall-O-Ween.

The outdoor food festival, which takes place in open-air areas around the Buena Park theme park, opened on Sept. 25, with plans to unfurl over several fall weekends.

But alas: Tickets to the event, which is observing limited guest capacity in addition to other safety protocols, sold out faster than you can devour a Knott's Purple People Eater.

So the theme park just added "select" Thursdays to the Taste of Fall-O-Ween schedule, so that people who want to try the cannoli with pumpkin mascarpone filling or the caramel apple cheesecake trifle can.

You can purchase five tastes for $35, and a tasting ticket for a tot between the ages of 3 and 11 is $20. The child's ticket is good for three tastes, and they get to visit the Camp Snoopy Trick or Treat Trail.

Best fly as quickly as Woodstock, though, to the Knott's site if you'd like to visit Taste of Fall-O-Ween on a Thursday, for tickets are sure to sell out.