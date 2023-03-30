Knott's Just Added Three Weekends to Its Beloved Boysenberry Festival

What to Know Knott's Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

The festival's daily run concludes on April 16, but the boysenberry fun returns over three additional weekends: April 21-23, April 28-30, and May 5-7

The theme park will also celebrate National Boysenberry Day on April 3

Question: Are there more days in the annual Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm or are there more boysenberries topping some of the foodie fest's most popular dishes?

That might be a little challenging to figure out; after all, boysenberry bites are famously gooey, and sometimes blended, so determining how many delicious berries comprise a perfect dish or dessert could be tricky (though certainly tasty).

But it's always a snap to figure out how many days the famous festival will run at the historical theme park. Usually, that number is around 35-40 days, with the daily to-do beginning in early March and concluding around the middle part of April.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That said, we'll need to redo the math on this one, for the Buena Park destination just added nine additional days to the 2023 festival.

The March 30 announcement revealed that the festival's daily schedule will finish on April 16, the original final day of the event.

But three more boysenberry-big weekends will pop up after the festival's daily run concludes, starting on Friday, April 21 (yep, Knott's is counting Friday as a weekend day, a decision we can all get behind).

This means you'll be able to visit the park over the final two weekends of April and the first weekend of May and still find the boysenberry-themed bash humming.

Tangy treats, savory dishes, and refreshing beverages are some of the major draws of the happening, as are the adorable entertainment offerings, crafty demos, and other special events.

Getting into the Boysenberry Festival?

Park admission is required, and, yep, food and drink items are priced separately. (Nice: The special shows are part of your park entry.)

Why are we being bestowed with this additional boysenberry-ish bliss? All of the rain in early March, and some necessary closures, prompted the Knott's team to take the tart times into late April and the beginning of May.

One more thing that's as sweet as a just-plucked, super-ripe boysenberry? The theme park will pay homage to National Boysenberry Day on Monday, April 3.