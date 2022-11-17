Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More

What to Know Knott's Merry Farm twinkles from Nov. 18, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Seasonal shows, Santa's Christmas Cabin, decorations, and special holiday eats

Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around.

We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives.

And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in Buena Park, is ready to lusciously launch the foodie festivities in grand style.

Knott's Merry Farm has flowered, like a pretty Christmas blossom, at Knott's Berry Farm for several years now, and while the decorations, shows, Santa visits, shopping, and opportunities to see Snoopy rocking ice skates are major draws, so are the plentiful snacking possibilities.

As is tradition, the creative cuisine artists of Knott's Berry Farm bring back festive fan favorites, like the oh-so-obsessed-over Fun Bun.

This dough-nice delight will return when Knott's Merry Farm opens for its multi-week engagement on Nov. 18, boasting a maple-forward character that's just right for the cooler time of year.

The Walking Taco, a cheesy and chip-tastic meal cosseted by an easy-to-grip Tostitos bag, may be another eye-catching headliner in the days to come.

Eager to see just a few of the food-fun choices on event's new menu? Scroll on, lovers of savory and sweet seasonal fare, for a peek at the palate-pleasers of Knott's Merry Farm 2022.