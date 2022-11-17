Holidays

Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More

The theme park's annual holiday happening is featuring a palate-pleasing array of festive foodstuffs.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Merry Farm

What to Know

  • Knott's Merry Farm twinkles from Nov. 18, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023
  • Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park
  • Seasonal shows, Santa's Christmas Cabin, decorations, and special holiday eats

Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around.

We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives.

And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in Buena Park, is ready to lusciously launch the foodie festivities in grand style.

Knott's Merry Farm has flowered, like a pretty Christmas blossom, at Knott's Berry Farm for several years now, and while the decorations, shows, Santa visits, shopping, and opportunities to see Snoopy rocking ice skates are major draws, so are the plentiful snacking possibilities.

As is tradition, the creative cuisine artists of Knott's Berry Farm bring back festive fan favorites, like the oh-so-obsessed-over Fun Bun.

This dough-nice delight will return when Knott's Merry Farm opens for its multi-week engagement on Nov. 18, boasting a maple-forward character that's just right for the cooler time of year.

The Walking Taco, a cheesy and chip-tastic meal cosseted by an easy-to-grip Tostitos bag, may be another eye-catching headliner in the days to come.

Eager to see just a few of the food-fun choices on event's new menu? Scroll on, lovers of savory and sweet seasonal fare, for a peek at the palate-pleasers of Knott's Merry Farm 2022.

Yuletide S'mores Pecan Milkshake
Walking Tostada Taco with Meat, Nacho Toppings, and Salsa
Peanut Buttery Winter Cocoa
Maple Fun Bun
Boardwalk BBQ Classic Turkey Sandwich With All the Trimmings, plus sides
Orange Chicken Over Fries
Christmas Peppermint Bark Funnel Cake
Comet's Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites and Cinnamon Sugar Churro with Spanish Hot Chocolate Dip
Apple Cider with a Cinnamon Stick
An assortment of holiday goodies. Knott's Merry Farm twinkles from Nov. 18, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023.

